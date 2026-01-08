Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

Jillian Michaels exposes how America’s food system has been stacked against consumers in Fox Nation special

Fitness guru hosts 'Toxic: America's Food Crisis,' streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
HHS releases new food pyramid, prioritizes protein and good fats Video

HHS releases new food pyramid, prioritizes protein and good fats

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in on the HHS's new food pyramid and share insight on why major changes were made.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 170 million Americans are overweight or obese, chronic disease is exploding, and it's no accident someone is making billions off it, reality fitness guru Jillian Michaels said Thursday.

"The ultimate rebellion is taking agency. At the end of the day, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," she said while discussing her new Fox Nation special, "Toxic: America’s Food Crisis," on "Fox & Friends."

In the special, Michaels takes aim at a food and health system she says is stacked against everyday Americans, posing a blunt question: How do you fight Big Pharma when sickness is good for business?

The answer starts with a government that works for the people instead of industries that profit when Americans stay sick, she said.

AGRICULTURE IS THE ANSWER TO AMERICA’S JUNK FOOD CRISIS

Jillian Michaels seated onstage at a 10X ladies conference

Jillian Michaels speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference Hosted by Elena Cardone at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Aug. 16, 2025, in Aventura, Fla.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"People think, ‘I want less government,’ but what they don't appreciate is that Big Pharma doesn't want less government. They lobby your politicians to make them work on their behalf. The sicker we are, the more money they make," she told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"We need the government working on our behalf to remove all of this junk, to lower drug prices when we do need these medications, to help us not get as sick by giving us healthier food in a way that's more affordable and more accessible."

Michaels' "Fox & Friends" appearance came on the heels of the Trump administration's historic reset of U.S. nutrition policy, an inverted pyramid which prioritized real foods chock-full of protein and healthy fats over grains and simple carbohydrates to battle systemic diseases.

MOBILE TEACHING KITCHENS ROLL OUT IN WEST VIRGINIA TO FIGHT STATE'S HIGH OBESITY RATE

Man's hands reaching for unhealthy, processed snacks including chips, fries, packaged desserts, burgers and gummy candies.

In this undated photo taken at an undisclosed location, a man chooses from an array of ultra-processed foods, including donuts, potato chips and burgers. (iStock)

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said Thursday that the overhaul challenges the longstanding "dogma" that providing low-fat dairy options is beneficial for children, telling Fox News that guidelines for protein increased by 50 to 100 percent, making it the priority macronutrient.

Michaels explained that government guidelines inform public school and military nutrition in addition to education about what is best to eat.

The administration's focus on whole foods – and the pivot away from ultra-processed foods – means greater access to healthier options for America's most vulnerable, she added.

"[The system] is rigged against us, but by taking agency ourselves and having a little help from HHS, we can get there."

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

FDA commissioner reveals updated food pyramid guidelines: 'Big day for nutrition' Video

Michaels has echoed concerns from the MAHA movement, calling out the American food system and its benefactors, who she alleges are exposing the public to harmful chemicals that could be driving the health crisis. 

To learn more about the food-illness relationship, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "Toxic: America’s Food Crisis."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue