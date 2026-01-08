Jillian Michaels exposes how America’s food system has been stacked against consumers in Fox Nation special

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 170 million Americans are overweight or obese, chronic disease is exploding, and it's no accident someone is making billions off it, reality fitness guru Jillian Michaels said Thursday.

"The ultimate rebellion is taking agency. At the end of the day, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," she said while discussing her new Fox Nation special, "Toxic: America’s Food Crisis," on "Fox & Friends."

In the special, Michaels takes aim at a food and health system she says is stacked against everyday Americans, posing a blunt question: How do you fight Big Pharma when sickness is good for business?

The answer starts with a government that works for the people instead of industries that profit when Americans stay sick, she said.

"People think, ‘I want less government,’ but what they don't appreciate is that Big Pharma doesn't want less government. They lobby your politicians to make them work on their behalf. The sicker we are, the more money they make," she told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"We need the government working on our behalf to remove all of this junk, to lower drug prices when we do need these medications, to help us not get as sick by giving us healthier food in a way that's more affordable and more accessible."

Michaels' "Fox & Friends" appearance came on the heels of the Trump administration's historic reset of U.S. nutrition policy, an inverted pyramid which prioritized real foods chock-full of protein and healthy fats over grains and simple carbohydrates to battle systemic diseases.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said Thursday that the overhaul challenges the longstanding "dogma" that providing low-fat dairy options is beneficial for children, telling Fox News that guidelines for protein increased by 50 to 100 percent, making it the priority macronutrient.

Michaels explained that government guidelines inform public school and military nutrition in addition to education about what is best to eat.

The administration's focus on whole foods – and the pivot away from ultra-processed foods – means greater access to healthier options for America's most vulnerable, she added.

"[The system] is rigged against us, but by taking agency ourselves and having a little help from HHS, we can get there."

Michaels has echoed concerns from the MAHA movement, calling out the American food system and its benefactors, who she alleges are exposing the public to harmful chemicals that could be driving the health crisis.

