©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mobile teaching kitchens roll out in West Virginia to fight state's high obesity rate

'You have to start one step at a time or one good bite at a time,' says governor

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
West Virginia rolls out statewide mobile kitchen to encourage healthy eating Video

West Virginia rolls out statewide mobile kitchen to encourage healthy eating

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the state's new mobile kitchen equipped with healthy items and banning investments in CCP-controlled companies.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia (R) is continuing to pave the way in the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, launching yet another healthy initiative.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday morning, the governor discussed West Virginia Health Right’s mobile teaching kitchens.

The nonprofit "clinics on wheels" will travel across the state to demonstrate healthy cooking tips, share nutrition information with residents and conduct health exams such as blood pressure readings and body mass index checks. 

The governor opened his home, inviting West Virginians to the mansion to allow families to see how to practice healthy habits on their own. 

"People came by and learned that you can eat very [healthily] for a very reasonable price," he said. 

"And it's not that hard to cook [this food] and have it taste really good as well," he added.

mobile kitchen WV gov morrisey MAHA

West Virginia is launching mobile teaching kitchens across the state to promote healthy eating and living. Gov. Morrisey is shown at center right.  (Governor Morrisey/Facebook)

West Virginia has the highest childhood obesity rate in America, at over 42%. 

That's according to the State of Childhood Obesity organization. 

"Here in West Virginia, we're trying to make West Virginia healthy again," Morrisey said. 

"Because unfortunately, we've led the way [on] a lot of the disease states that have really hurt our state, whether obesity or diabetes or stroke or many other items."

He added, "We want to make sure that we reverse those bad trends and you have to start one step at a time or one good bite at a time."

Morrisey shared that the program is just another step in his four MAHA pillars for the Mountain State.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey stands next to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as they wear Make America Healthy Again hats.

In the state of West Virginia, "clinics on wheels" will travel to residents to demonstrate healthy cooking, share nutrition information and conduct health exams. Above, Gov. Morrisey with HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The state has defined the pillars as the following: clean up the food; find purpose, find health, move your body; change your life; and reward healthy choices.

"We’ve encouraged people to get out and exercise and I'm trying to lead by example, you know, every day trying to walk over 10,000 steps and just encourage people to go out and walk," said Morrisey in part. 

The state plans to designate official "Mountaineer Mile trails" in its 32 state parks that have hiking trails.

RFK JR AND GOV MORRISEY TUESDAY

Gov. Morrisey of West Virginia has created four MAHA pillars: clean up the food; find purpose, find health, move your body; change your life; and reward healthy choices. (@MorriseyWV)

"We're getting a lot of traction with our Mountaineer Mile, and everyone knows the importance of getting out and working and walking," Morrisey previously told Fox News Digital. 

"That's really starting to gain a lot of strength in West Virginia."

Getting Americans healthy again requires a multipronged approach to reducing rates of obesity, diabetes, stroke and congestive heart failure, according to the governor.

"You're taking the crap out of the food, you're incentivizing people to eat good food … making sure people are working and have purposeful lives, and then we're also encouraging people to go out and exercise," Morrisey previously told Fox News Digital.