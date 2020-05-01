Jessica Tarlov: Why Trump's response to Biden sexual assault allegation is 'hypocritical'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said on "Outnumbered” Friday that President Trump is hypocritical to call for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to respond to his sexual assault accuser Tara Reade and to release records from his time in the Senate.

“I think that Joe Biden made a clear case today that he stands by the fact that we need to believe women and hear from them. Not believe all women unequivocally, but that Tara Reade certainly had a right to come forward. He says, 'I have no idea what her intentions were in doing this but she should certainly be considered by the media and given full time for that,'” Tarlov said.

Tarlov reacted to Trump addressing the allegations concerning Biden on Thursday, when he said he “should respond” to recent claims from a former staffer who worked for him in the early 1990s when he was in the Senate. Trump responded to a journalist's question about what he would say to Biden regarding Tara Reade’s allegations during a White House press briefing.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said. “I think he should respond. It could be false accusations.”

Biden’s campaign has adamantly denied the allegations.

The president said that he’s faced false accusations himself and then brought up the controversy that plagued Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“He was falsely charged,” Trump said of Kavanaugh. “What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country.”

“I can’t speak for Biden — I can only say that I think he should respond,” Trump added. “I think he should answer them.”

Tarlov said that Biden’s response to Reade in comparison to Trump’s reaction to his accusers is relevant to the matter because it shows hypocrisy from the commander in chief.

Tarlov said Trump has refused to release his tax returns for years, breaking with presidential campaign tradition in 2016, yet now his supporters are demanding Biden release Senate records that may show a complaint about the incident filed by Reade. She also said Trump has not allowed women out of non-disclosure agreements to talk about similar allegations against him, which he has denied.

“If we can see his business records, we would know a lot more [about what happened] on the set of The Apprentice," she noted.

