House Democrat Swalwell on Biden sexual assault allegation: Tara Reade 'has a right to be heard’

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said on Friday that though presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a right to defend himself, his sex assault accuser Tara Reade has a “right to be heard.”

“The vice president calling for an investigation into any records that exist is the right thing to do,” the California Democrat told “America’s Newsroom.”

BIDEN DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION, IN HIS FIRST COMMENTS ON TARA READE'S CLAIMS

Swalwell's comments came after Biden denied allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Biden personally addressed the claims for the first time on Friday, more than a month after the woman went public with the accusations.

"They aren’t true. This never happened," Biden said in a written statement put out by his campaign on Friday.

"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."

Further, Biden called for the secretary of the Senate to ask the National Archives to "identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document."

Swalwell said that he “will not question Reade’s motives" for coming forward at this time.

“The vice president didn’t either. He didn’t say she was a liar, he didn’t say he’s going to sue her, he didn’t say she’s not his type and, remember, those are all the things President Trump said about the 25 people who accused him.," he said.

Swalwell said that while accusers should always be “believed,” all the facts should be taken into account as well.

“Other people around the incident, people who worked in the office at the time should be interviewed and I’m going to leave it to that," Swalwell said.