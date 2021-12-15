Jesse Watters roasts Pelosi for calling Biden 'perfect' amid multiple crises: 'only in politics'

Jesse Watters blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for showering President Biden with praise amid multiple crises plaguing the administration on "The Five" Wednesday.

"Our country could not be better served than with [Biden's]… experienced and capable hands ... He's just perfect, the timing couldn't be better," Pelosi said at a Democratic National Committee holiday party Tuesday.

Watters said, "I am old enough to remember when a couple of Republicans were a little praiseworthy of Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting, and … the media framed it as a bunch of suck-ups to a dictator. Mr. 'Perfect?' [Biden], of all people ... Only in politics do politicians … go around and just kiss each other's butts [like this]."

At the holiday party, Biden warned Republicans to "get ready" and that they're "in for a problem."

BIDEN TO DNC HOLIDAY PARTY: 'WE'RE GOING TO WIN IN 2022'

Watters said, "When the donors are there – you have to say we're going to win … What are you going to say? 'You know what? I'm unpopular. There's high crime, high COVID cases, you guys are on your own this year.' ... That's not going to fly. It's like a pep rally. Even if the team is down four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, they're still going to be pompoms – you got to root for the team."

Biden blamed Republicans for failing to make a pathway for his agenda.

"Why would the Republican Party strap their lassos to this train wreck?" Watters asked. "Look at this guy – he's unpopular [and] his policies are making everything worse."

Biden further added that Republicans "stand for nothing" and are just focused on being oppositional.

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro responded to the remark saying, "We're for law and order to begin with; were for the [border] wall, we're for education, were for people making a responsible salary. I mean, [Biden] is all for inflation."

"And Nancy Pelosi coming out and saying that she is inspired by Kamala Harris' work. What work? ... I mean, it's all nonsense, … smoke, and mirrors – and they're losing," Pirro added.