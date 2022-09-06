Jesse Watters: I've had more people in my backyard barbeque than that Biden rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters discusses with the co-hosts of "The Five" how President Biden continued to denigrate "Trumpies" at his Labor Day rally in Milwaukee.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: IT IS ESSENTIALLY PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERING WITH THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

JESSE WATTERS: No, I liked "ultra-MAGA" [label] better. Yeah, it sounded cooler. That's what I mean. They're reading off the same teleprompter, the media, Joe Biden – they'll just put Jim Crow in there. They'll put "ultra-MAGA fascist." They're all just reading from the same script, but the people aren't buying it. Do you see Joe out there in Milwaukee? You know, this is a weekend. No one had a job. They didn't have anything else to go to do. So you have the guy that won 80 million votes. Where's his base? Where are the Biden voters sitting there? Like, I've had more people in my backyard at a barbecue than were at that rally. And they're going to have to redefine what the word "rally" means, because that was not a rally. Everybody knows something's fishy going on with that guy.

