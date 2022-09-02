Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kayleigh McEnany: It is essentially private sector partnering with the Democrat Party

McEnany talks the lawsuit against the White House for allegedly colluding with Big Tech

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McEnany on Facebook-White House collusion: It’s basically the private sector partnering with the Democratic Party Video

McEnany on Facebook-White House collusion: It’s basically the private sector partnering with the Democratic Party

‘The Five’ discusses the lawsuit filed against the White House in an effort to find more email evidence of the administration colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany discusses with "The Five" how the White House is facing a lawsuit for allegedly working with Big Tech executives to censor Americans.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It's likely illegal what they're doing because you can't suppress the First Amendment speech of a citizen when you are the United States federal government, even via a subsidiary. That disinformation board that didn't happen appears to have happened in practice. When you have 45 federal officials who engaged in this, according to the attorneys general, 11 agencies. That's a big operation. We knew this. Jen Psaki told us on July 15th that flagging problematic Facebook posts and the spread of disinformation was the priority. So they admitted this out loud. But what is striking to me, because we knew this was happening at the federal government, is the third parties who willingly engaged. When you had a Facebook official email the surgeon general, and say, I know our teams met today to better understand the scope of what the White House expects from us. Remember that guy, Brian Stelter? It reminds me of when he said to Jen Psaki, how can we be better? This is social media. What do you expect of us? Big media? How can we be better? Sensing a trend? It is essentially private sector partnering with the Democrat Party. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

What the White House's alleged collusion with Big Tech to censor Americans means Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.