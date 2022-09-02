Biden says Trump supporters not a threat to country after speech blasting 'MAGA Republicans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Friday said he does not consider any Donald Trump supporters to be a "threat" to the U.S., though he said the failure to condemn violence for political gains was "inappropriate."

The president’s comments were in answer to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy who asked if Biden considered all Trump supporters to be a threat to the country less than a day after he blasted "MAGA Republicans" in a speech Thursday.

"You keep trying to make that case. I don't consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country," Biden said. "I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election…changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy."

Biden on Thursday said U.S. politics was in a battle between "equality and democracy," claiming the GOP have assaulted those principles.

"As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise," he said. "There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country."

