Jesse Watters: The Left sees middle America as 'second-class' citizens

The Fox News host reacts to Wanda Sykes's comments on middle America

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters remarked that not living near the ocean renders you a "second-class citizen" in the Left's eyes in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Know your place, middle America. If you don't live near the ocean, you're a second-class citizen. Why don't we educate Wanda on who actually pays for what around here? You may think you're paying for dinner, Sykes, but middle America put that dinner on the table. You're welcome. Middle America is also putting the gas in your car that you're driving to the restaurant, keeping the electricity on at the restaurant, and providing the soldiers that keep that restaurant safe. 

ROE V. WADE RULING: WANDA SYKES AND STEPHEN COLBERT DECLARE US IS 'NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY'

So sit back and enjoy the meal, but realize middle America is what makes America work. But to the Left, you're just a basket of deplorables whose opinions on anything don't matter, especially Roe v. Wade. They want you to just shut up and follow the people who destroyed California. If California is so rich and evolved, why is that state such a disaster? And why would the rest of the country want to copy California? Do you think middle America looks up to California? Do you think you're impressing us with your filthy streets, high crime and weird schools? You see, Wanda — she wants mob rule. 

Demonstrators with a sign of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during an abortion-rights protest. 

Demonstrators with a sign of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during an abortion-rights protest.  (Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

