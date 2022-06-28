Roe v. Wade ruling: Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert declare US is 'no longer a democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was the latest liberal voice to attack the Supreme Court while appearing on CBS’s "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night.

Colbert previously discussed the topic of the Supreme Court in a lengthy monologue against the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Sykes continued to talk about it after she was introduced.

"I’m a black gay woman and I have a daughter so I’m not doing so well right now," Sykes joked. "I’m a little salty. I’m a little salty right now."

She then elaborated, claiming that ending Roe v. Wade proves the United States is "no longer a democracy."

"It just sucks, man, it really does, you know. It’s like the country, it is no longer a democracy, right? We’re— it is no longer majority rules," Sykes said.

Colbert agreed adding, "No, certainly not in the Senate and certainly not in the representatives on the Supreme Court."

Sykes and Colbert then moved to criticize the Supreme Court justices responsible for the decision, suggesting that they lied in their confirmation hearings.

"These judges, they basically lied during their confirmation hearings, right?" Sykes said.

"Especially Kavanaugh, yeah," Colbert responded.

"So how can you be a Supreme Court justice and you just lying?" Sykes asked. "What, they had their fingers crossed or something? Yeah, it’s just a bunch of horsesh**. It really is."

Sykes also attacked what she considered the "middle" states for allegedly telling blue states how to act.

"To me, it is like the problem is that middle stuff. It is those states in the middle, that red stuff. Why do they tell get to tell us what to do when the majority of us live out in New York, California, and we are paying for all this crap, really. I mean, right? We’re footing the bill," Sykes said, despite the Supreme Court returning the issue of abortion to the states.

"Well, that’s the union, it is supposed to be a representative democracy, but it turns out to be minority rule right now," Colbert noted.

Several liberal media pundits and celebrities have similarly attacked the Roe v. Wade decision since it was originally announced on Friday. Various commentators have also called to either expand or abolish the Supreme Court in response.