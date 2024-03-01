Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's brother's deposition is even more preposterous than Hunter's

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters discusses the details from both Jim Biden and Hunter Biden’s transcripts on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

JESSE WATTERS: We just got our hands on Joe Biden's brother's deposition, and it is even more preposterous than Hunter's. And that's a high bar. 

HUNTER BIDEN TESTIFIES HE ‘DID NOT INVOLVE’ HIS FATHER IN HIS BUSINESSES, CALLS IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY ‘BASELESS’

As we reported last night, not only did Hunter admit his dad is "The Big Guy," but he says Joe is stopping by his business meetings that he called birthday parties to eat bowls of spaghetti with his clients. 

Now, Hunter doesn't call them clients. He told congressional investigators they're really his friends. Hunter's friends with Russians living in Moscow and the spy chief of China. His words, not mine. 

Hunter Biden Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, speaks to members of the media outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.  (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What kind of business are you in when your dad keeps showing up at your business meetings, though? My dad doesn't pop into my editorial meetings at Fox and say hi to my producers. When you take your clients out to lunch, does your dad stop by for spaghetti? 

Hunter says when he's with his business partners and his dad happens to call, he puts them on speaker. I've never done that, pobably because my dad's not famous. 

But let's say my dad was Biden. The reason I'm putting my dad on the phone is to impress my partners and show them what kind of easy access they can get to dad. Biden doesn't know his cameo or his phone calls are the main course of the business dinner.

