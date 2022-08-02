Expand / Collapse search
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI trial 'rigged,' beset by 'deck-stacking': Jesse Watters

The Fox News host exposes new trial judge

Graham Colton
Jesse Watters exposes the new judge in Paul Pelosi DUI case Video

Jesse Watters exposes the new judge in Paul Pelosi DUI case

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on Paul Pelosi's DUI case and voices his concerns about who is overseeing the trial on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI trial "rigged" and corrupted by "deck-stacking" after a last-minute judge swap Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The presiding judge stepped down the night before Wednesday's trial and was replaced by Judge Monique Langhorne, who Watters said is a registered Democrat. 

Her connections prompted Watters to say, "This is totally deck-stacking if I've ever seen it." 

PAUL PELOSI TO BE ARRAIGNED ON DUI CAUSING INJURY CHARGES WEDNESDAY

"How can we expect a fair trial here when the judge and the prosecutors are all politically on the same side as the defendant, [and] financially connected? There's a family connection we've told you about, too. Can you say rigged?"

    Nancy Pelosi' husband poses for a mugshot following DUI (Napa County Department of Corrections)

    Paul Pelosi visits and Italian beach. (Backgrid)

    Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi.  (Photo by Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images))

Watters reported that Langhorne previously worked for the Napa County District Attorney's Office. 

The assistant district attorney slated to prosecute the case donated to Langhorne's campaign for the judge's office, as has District Attorney Allison Haley, he said.

PAUL PELOSI ALLEGEDLY SLURRED SPEECH, HAD DRUG IN SYSTEM AND HANDED OVER POLICE PRIVILEGE CARD DURING DUI BUST

Haley was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to a special advisory board.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER MAY CRASH IN CALIFORNIA

"Look, we get it. Paul's married to a California bigwig. He and Nancy are Golden State royalty, but they shouldn't get a free pass." 

All cameras have been banned from the courtroom where Paul Pelosi's hearing will be held and recordings of the live feed have been prohibited, Watters added.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.