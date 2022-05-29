House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested in California, charged with DUI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence late Saturday night.

Paul Pelosi was arrested in Napa County, California at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday night, and was charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

He was booked into jail at 04:13 a.m. on Sunday, and released at 7:26 a.m. according to Napa County records.

Those records indicate his bail was set at $5,000.

Paul Pelosi, 82, has been married to Nancy since 1963.

A spokesperson for Rep. Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she would not be commenting on the "private" matter.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," the spokesperson said.