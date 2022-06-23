House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul charged with DUI after May crash in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was charged on Thursday with DUI with injury by the Napa County District Attorney's Office after he was involved in a crash on May 28.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA, CHARGED WITH DUI

A press release from the district attorney's office states that Paul Pelosi had a blood alcohol content level of .082% after the crash, and said the blood sample was taken at 12:32 a.m., which was two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.