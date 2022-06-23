Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul charged with DUI after May crash in California

Paul Pelosi's BAC was at .082% after the crash, according to officials

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was charged on Thursday with DUI with injury by the Napa County District Attorney's Office after he was involved in a crash on May 28.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA, CHARGED WITH DUI

Nancy Pelosi' husband poses for a mugshot following DUI

Nancy Pelosi' husband poses for a mugshot following DUI (Napa County Department of Corrections)

A press release from the district attorney's office states that Paul Pelosi had a blood alcohol content level of .082% after the crash, and said the blood sample was taken at 12:32 a.m., which was two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

