Jesse Watters: Everyone knew conservatives were right during the pandemic

Jesse Watters discusses with the co-hosts of "The Five" how parents are waking up to what is happening in their children's schools and pushing for a return to normalcy after the height of the COVID pandemic.

JESSE WATTERS: Everybody knew the conservatives were right. During the whole pandemic, we were right about the mask. We're right about the remote learning because you have parental instincts about how your children are going to thrive. And what did the Democrats do? The Democrats said butt out. And if you raise your voice, we're going to spy on you. Now, Randi Weingarten showing up there. That's probably she's a fan of James Taylor. That's all that is. She loves James Taylor. And she was rewarded by Biden for, you know, getting out the vote. So she's a political player. That's all that is. Steve Jobs – do you remember him – said something very interesting many, many years ago that if he said today he'd be called a sexist. He said when women left the home and entered the workforce, the parents, both of them then stopped paying attention to what was happening at their children's schools. And that's when the schools really started to go downhill because the consumer or the customer, the person that paying the taxes to get the education, had no idea what was going on behind the counter.

