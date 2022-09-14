Greg Gutfeld: We are very pro-immigrant, we are against illegal immigration and line-cutting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld claimed America is "pro-immigrant" and against "line-cutting" on the "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: You hit the nail on the head. You get the sense … we've done these, this story for years. You get the sense that no one's listening but our audience. And I think it's because the media only cares about the optics if it can be tethered to Republicans or to law enforcement, hence going after the Border Patrol agent. They could pin that on law enforcement, even though, so they didn't have to say it was Biden's fault. So the only way to fix this is to elect a Republican, but not for the right reasons, because, you know, not because the Republicans will fix it, but because the media will then do their job when a Republican is in charge and there are migrant drownings and there are 300 fentanyl deaths a day. Then if they can pin that on a Republican; then it's a story. Because, remember what happened to the kids in cages? How miraculously that went away when Trump went away and how it didn't matter under Obama.

