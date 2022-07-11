Expand / Collapse search
Teachers
Published

Randi Weingarten gets schooled for tweet about classrooms becoming ‘too politicized:’ ‘Look in the mirror’

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten tweeted about culture wars and 'political attacks on teachers'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Florida school board cuts off dad's microphone: 'You're going to listen or... run your mouth?' Video

Florida school board cuts off dad's microphone: 'You're going to listen or... run your mouth?'

A Florida dad, Bruce Friedman, was shut down at a school board meeting for reading 'pornography' he believes is in the Clay County School District. (Audio amplified).

Teachers union president Randi Weingarten was criticized for a lack of self-awareness in one of her tweets on Monday about schools becoming "too politicized."

Earlier that morning, Weingarten promoted a press release from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) reporting a 34-point increase in job dissatisfaction among teachers in a new survey. 

Moreover, she pointed out, almost ninety percent of teachers said schools have become "too politicized" over the past year.

"Nearly 9 out of 10 respondents say schools have become too politicized, following a year of political attacks on teachers waged by politicians stoking culture wars and banning books for political gain," Weingarten, who criticized parental rights in education bills as "the way in which wars start" in April, tweeted.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks before a crowd of striking educators at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S., February, 19 2019. REUTERS/Lexi Browning

Social media users quickly attacked the lack of self-awareness on Weingarten’s part in politicizing schools.

School choice advocate Corey Deangelis tweeted headlines of teachers unions being involved in politics in response.

Tommy Pigott rapid response director for the RNC tweeted, "Randi Weingarten and the AFT fought to keep schools closed, defended teaching CRT, and influenced guidelines at Biden's CDC ... if she wants to know why Americans think schools are politized [sic] she should look in the mirror."

"The head of the teachers union, who called for divisive programs like CRT to be a part of our nation's curriculum, is now upset that people are upset about it," said Mary Vought, a conservative PR professional. 

RealClearInvestigations Senior Writer Mark Hemingway tweeted, "AFT spends millions in recycled tax dollars to fund campaigns every election. According to Open Secrets 99.99% of that money goes to Democrats. But now schools are too politicized!"

"Mission accomplished for Randi and her woke union," Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollak wrote.

"Resign," Committee to Unleash Prosperity president Phil Kerpen tweeted.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young joked, "The Leftist who specifically called for politicization in schools... is shocked when 9 out of 10 people are upset about it."

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D) listens to American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten speak to the media after speaking to members of the AFT in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. May 6, 2019.  REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Weingarten became a national political figure during the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She frequently resisted efforts to open schools after lockdowns by threatening strikes unless provided funding for "protective" equipment. By 2021, she and other media outlets denied ever being against opening schools leading to further criticism.

Weingarten has also openly endorsed Democrat candidates and attacked Republican politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for promoting open school policies.

In addition to COVID policies, Weingarten frequently pushed efforts to introduce critical race theory into school curriculums, alternating between calling it "honest history" and claiming that obsessing over CRT is merely a right-wing culture war talking point. She also blasted any efforts to introduce parental rights bills by Republican governors.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers during a town hall with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and members of the American Federation of Federation of Teachers, in Philadelphia, PA, on May 13, 2019.  (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As recently as May 2022, she continued to ask for more COVID funding in schools despite reports that a portion of the money already allocated has been used to push critical race theory.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.