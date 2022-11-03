Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms

The Democratic women in power are ignoring the fact that women are getting raped and murdered, Jesse Watters argues

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hocul for here handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS:  Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO TORCHES HOCHUL, DEMS FOR CRIME CRISIS: THEY 'WILL PAY FOR IT ON ELECTION DAY'

Yeah, the person in custody, he's homeless and he's got 18 arrests on his record. In Buffalo, New York, a guy beat the hell out of his wife. Look at this. Look at those punches. And then he was let out with no bail. Know what he did next? He murdered her. Democrat Kathy Hochul was cornered yesterday on this, and she blamed the system. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex in the Brooklyn borough of New York Jan. 20, 2022. (Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She is the system and her message is the system killed this woman, so re-elect the system on Tuesday. Kamala Harris just wrapped up her speech at this Hillary-Hochul event and the vice president didn't even mention crime. Women are getting raped and murdered every day, and the most powerful women in the world ignore it. That's exactly why they're going to get hammered on Tuesday

This article was written by Fox News staff.