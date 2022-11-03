Judge Jeanine Pirro torches Hochul, Dems for crime crisis: They 'will pay for it on election day'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for her response to the alleged murder of a mother of three by her estranged husband Thursday on "The Five."

Keaira Bennefield's estranged husband Adam was released without bail for allegedly beating her. He reportedly murdered her hours later.

Hochul told reporters the state's no cash bail laws weren't the problem, saying, "The system absolutely failed her."

Pirro was outraged on "The Five."

"I'm furious," Pirro said. "If anyone watches a video of that woman being beat down by that man, there is no question of his intent to kill her. So why was he charged with an assault 3? Why was he charged with a misdemeanor as opposed to – ‘look at that animal – s opposed to attempted murder or assault in the first degree, a risk of death?"

She adamantly suggested Hochul change the state's bail laws because there is "blood on her hands." Pirro also lambasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris for stumping for Hochul in the gubernatorial race.

Pirro argued crime will play a major role in the midterm elections and Democrats will have to "own it."

"They will pay for it on Election Day," she said.

"Five" co-host Jesse Watters called out Hochul for only discussing the case after being "cornered" by the media.

"You are a female governor or a leader in the state, this was a massive story for the last 48 hours, and you have to get cornered in a dark corner and just finally say something and blame the system?" he questioned.

New York lawmakers changed the state's bail law in 2019 primarily limiting judges to set bail for violent felonies. Cash bail for most nonviolent crimes was eliminated in 2020.

A spokesperson for Hochul's office told the New York Post in response to the outrage of Bennefield's alleged murder, the governor's "top priority is to keep New Yorkers safe."

"[This] is why she worked with the legislature to crack down on gun crimes and repeat offenders and further expand the types of cases where judges have the discretion to set bail, and strengthened Red Flag Laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals, including domestic abusers," the spokesman said.

Hochul faces a tight election campaign against GOP candidate Lee Zeldin, who has promised to eliminate cashless bail laws.



