JESSE WATTERS: Biden should be encouraging our allies to defend themselves

FOX News host Jesse Watters gives his take on President Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and his interview on "60 Minutes" with Scott Pelley on "Jesse Watters "Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden said there's no clear evidence that Iran was involved. In other words, he's couching it. Why can't he say the intelligence shows they had preplanned knowledge? It took 24 hours for The Wall Street Journal to crack that case. Well, he doesn't want to say it because it means that he's going to have to deal with it, since we've been funding this country for so long and getting stuck in a muddy sandpit in an election year is dangerous.

So, the president just says, "Don't." Don't what? Pelley puts words in his mouth. Is Pelley president? But after 1,400 Israelis got slaughtered, President Pelley thinks the siege of Gaza would be an occupation.

Why is the president talking about a Palestinian state when Hamas is butchering our strongest ally? How do you say Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people when they voted Hamas in to represent them? Why do you think the Saudis or the Egyptians aren't opening their doors for the Palestinians? These are savages, and Israel cannot coexist with them. The president should be encouraging our allies to defend themselves, not swim around from this ground offensive.

