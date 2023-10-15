Berlin city official advises citizens not to 'make their Jewish faith visible'

Jewish citizens in the Neukölln district of Berlin need to hide their faith in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war, a city official advised during an interview..

Speaking with the German news site Der Spiegel, integration commissioner Güner Balci reported on efforts to crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrations following violent anti-Israel citizens attacking the police and celebrating the deaths of Israelis over last weekend. Authorities later prohibited an additional demonstration for the week, but Balci suggested antisemitic beliefs have persisted.

"I would not advise anybody to make their Jewish faith visible in Neukölln. Those who wear the kippa already faced the prospect of being spat on or insulted in quieter times. As a sign of solidarity, we have raised an Israeli flag in front of the Neukölln City Hall – and have done so under police protection just to be on the safe side," Balco said.

She added, "Isn’t it sick that such things have become normal in Germany?"

Balci said "wide swaths of the Arab-speaking population in Neukölln harbor sympathies for the terrorists" while more moderate Muslims are not responding out of fear of being ostracized.

"They have either remained silent or issued broad condemnations of violence in the Middle East in general. Functionaries aren’t even prepared to call Hamas a terrorist organization. I really want to be pleasantly surprised just once. But I don’t think I will," Balci said.

She placed blame primarily on political leaders who have failed to address anti-Israeli attitudes in favor of "fighting anti-Muslim racism."

"What happens on a large scale in Neukölln, because we have a significant share of people with Arab roots, exists on a smaller scale in other cities. Political leaders have ignored the problem for decades. Many didn’t think anti-Israeli attitudes were that big of a problem and also weren’t worried about the strengthening of political Islam. Interior Minister Nancy Fraeser of the SPD even dissolved the expert working group addressing political Islam. That clearly shows that the issue is not a priority," she said.

Balci recommended preventative actions, though she noted these projects require more funding. She added that she has faced backlash for these efforts and was labeled a racist.

"Ultimately, though, I decided that I wasn’t prepared to let myself be intimidated. We cannot remain silent," she said.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the latter fired several rockets and invaded the Israel-Gaza border on October 7. At least 1,300 Israelis and 29 Americans have been confirmed dead. Meanwhile, several cities around Europe and the U.S. have held pro-Palestinian protests and demonstrations in favor of the attacks.

