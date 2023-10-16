Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden bluntly asked 'are you sure you want to run again' in '60 Minutes' interview

Biden said we have 'enormous opportunities to make it a better world'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
President Biden was asked bluntly if he is "sure" he wants to run for re-election during an interview with "60 Minutes." 

President Joe Biden was bluntly asked if he was sure that he wanted to run for re-election during an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes."

"Given these two wars and the dysfunction in the House, are you sure that you want to run again?" CBS' Scott Pelley asked.

Biden responded yes and recalled something he said when he announced that he would be running for re-election, "The world is at an inflection point."

"Imagine if we were able to succeed in getting the Middle East put in place where we have normalization of relations. I think we can do that. Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing. We have enormous opportunities, enormous opportunities to make it a better world," Biden said.

President Joe Biden sat down with CBS' Scott Pelley for an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes." 

‘60 MINUTES’ HOST SAYS BIDEN SEEMS 'TIRED' AFTER MANAGING EFFORTS IN ISRAEL, UKRAINE: ‘WE COULD SEE IT’

Prior to asking the question, Pelley said the president "seemed tired" from "directing" the response to the war in Israel but added that he was clear "on what he stood for."

Polls have overwhelmingly shown that voters do not want the president to seek re-election because they're concerned about his age. 

A Monmouth University poll from early October found a huge gap in concern for Biden's age compared to concern for former President Trump's age. 

President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 15, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T RUN IN 2024: 'HIS DECLINE IS CLEAR'

Pelley also asked the president about the war in Israel and about a possible "ceasefire." Around 1,200 Israeli civilians were killed and, according to Palestinian health authorities, at least 2,808 Palestinians were killed. 

"There's a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And-- so I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They're hiding behind the civilians. They put their of—their—their—their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like," Biden said. 

He also said the administration was doing everything they can to bring hostages home. 

"I'm saying we're gonna do everything in our power to find those who are still alive and set them free. Everything in our power. And-- I'm not gonna go into the detail of that, but there's-- we're workin' like hell on it," he told Pelley.

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

