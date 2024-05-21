Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Biden sent men with guns to his political opponent's house, turning their bedrooms upside down

Watters unpacks the latest developments in the 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: All the people charging Trump with crimes are committing them

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the FBI authorizing the use of 'deadly force' during the Mar-a-Lago raid and the legal cases against former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the FBI authorizing the use of "deadly-force" in the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: A major bombshell in the Trump documents case. The FBI authorized the use of deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid. This according to documents filed by Trump's legal team. Agents in unmarked polo shirts planned to bring standard-issue weapons, ammo, handcuffs, medium and large-size bolt cutters, and even lock-picking equipment as they prepared to go door-to-door at Mar-a-Lago. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AUTHORIZED ‘USE OF DEADLY FORCE’ IN MAR-A-LAGO RAID

And they did, ransacking Melania Trump's bedroom along with Barron Trump's bedroom. The FBI also took extensive photographs of Melania and Barron's rooms for no apparent reason. Think about this for a second. Joe Biden sent men with guns to his political opponent's house and turned their bedrooms upside down. That's never happened in the history of the United States. And we've had some crazy presidents. 

This was the former first lady and a professional model. These people are sick. And Biden complains about his son's privacy? Hunter's? He had armed men rummage through Barron's bedroom. The FBI even allegedly had a medic on site in case someone was shot. 

New classified documents found in Trump’s bedroom Video

Trump reacting: "Wow. I just came out of the Biden witch hunt trial in Manhattan, the ice box, and was shown reports that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ and their illegal and unconstitutional raid of Mar-a-Lago authorized the FBI to use deadly, lethal force. Now, we know for sure that Joe Biden is a serious threat to democracy. He is mentally unfit to hold office-- 25th amendment." Trump's lawyers claim that the former president's constitutional rights were violated. It was an illegal search and seizure. The FBI misled the judge to obtain the warrant, and the raid was executed in an egregious fashion and in bad faith. 

Nor was there any basis for the FBI to bring firearms into Mar-a-Lago. What was life-threatening about pieces of paper? The FBI improperly seized Trump's passports, tax and accounting information, and even medical records. Think about that. The Biden administration seized his political opponent's medical records!

This article was written by Fox News staff.