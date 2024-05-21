Biden administration authorized 'Use of Deadly Force' in Mar-a-Lago raid

The Biden administration authorized the use of deadly force during the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 as part of its investigation into classified records, court documents revealed.

An "Operations Order" produced in discovery as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records revealed that the "FBI believed its objective for the Mar-a-Lago raid was to seize 'classified information, NDI, and US Government records" as described in the search warrant.

The order, according to a court filing, contained a "Policy Statement" regarding "Use of Deadly Force," which stated, for example, "Law Enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary."

FLASHBACK: TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA 'UNDER SIEGE' BY FBI AGENTS

According to the filing, the DOJ and FBI agents "planned to bring ‘Standard Issue Weapons, ‘Ammo,’ ‘Handcuffs,’ and ‘medium and large sized bolt cutters,’ but they were instructed to wear ‘unmarked polo or collared shirts’ and to keep ‘law enforcement equipment concealed."

Trump, who spent yet another day in a New York City courtroom for his unprecedented criminal trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation, reacted to the revelations Tuesday afternoon.

"WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the ‘Icebox,’ and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE," Trump posted on his Truth Social. "NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."

FEDERAL JUDGE POSTPONES TRUMP'S CLASSIFIED RECORDS TRIAL WITH NO NEW DATE

Trump added: "HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!"

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Trump was also charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of the investigation: an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts.

Trump pleaded not guilty .

The federal judge presiding over the case, Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, postponed the trial stemming from Smith's case indefinitely. The trial was set to begin May 20.