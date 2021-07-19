Jen Psaki should have been banned on social media for 'misinformation': Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out hypocrisy surrounding Jen Psaki and the White House for trying to dictate what is and what isn't deemed "misinformation" on social media. Concha remarked on "America's Newsroom," Monday, that the White House Press Secretary shouldn't be able to weigh in on censorship when she posted incorrect information on Twitter.

JOE CONCHA: Well, it may sound hyperbolic, but it's really not when you think about it; when you have the government, an administration, a presidential administration, working with a private company — a powerful one, maybe the most powerful communications platform in the world — determining what is misinformation and what isn't. And when Ted Cruz just said he was talking about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who declared that those putting misinformation on social media should be banned across all platforms, if banned by one.

This is the same Jen Psaki who posted misinformation about Russian bounties on US troops. That's when she was with CNN before she joined the Biden administration. This is back in 2020… She called that misinformation, called it, a dubious report, factual, and that was debunked. She also said that Hunter Biden's laptop, that was the product of Russian disinformation. That was another tweet. So based on Jen Psaki s own rules, she should have been banned from social media because she was posting misinformation. So for the White House to try to determine what is misinformation and what isn't, their track record and Facebook's backtracking track record in terms of fact-checking ain't too good, guys.

