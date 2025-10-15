Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance to join Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA college event in Mississippi

Vance said the Ole Miss event will be about 'keeping Charlie's memory alive'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Vice President JD Vance is joining Erika Kirk on Oct. 29 at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, for a special Turning Point event.

Vice President JD Vance will join Erika Kirk for a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi later this month, the organization announced Wednesday.

Vance appeared on "The Charlie Kirk Show" to confirm he will be appearing with Kirk, the organization’s president, at Ole Miss as part of the organization's campus tour on Oct. 29.

"Part of keeping Charlie’s memory alive is keeping the mission alive," Vance said. "And nobody can replace Charlie, but if we all just sort of take little pieces, we can do as much as we can to ensure that Charlie’s mission continues to survive long after he’s gone. And part of that is these college campus tours."

JD VANCE PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION: ‘YOU RAN A GOOD RACE, MY FRIEND’

Charlie Kirk and JD Vance smiling during campaign

Vice President JD Vance said he will attend an Ole Miss event in honor of Charlie Kirk. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vance said that he will follow the same format set up by the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, in that he plans to mostly focus on speaking with audience participants and answering questions. Vance was close friends with the conservative activist, who was assassinated last month on the campus of Utah Valley University.

"I think that engagement is something that was such a big part of Charlie’s legacy," Vance said. "It’s not just that he went and talked to people or talked about issues he cared about. It’s that he actually interacted with people."

VANCE SAYS HE OWES 'SO MUCH' TO CHARLIE KIRK WHILE GUEST-HOSTING SHOW, PRAISES 'VISIONARY' CONSERVATIVE LEADER

The event will also be the only Turning Point USA event that Erika Kirk will attend on the campus tour. Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said that although they had planned for her to attend more, they decided against it to give her more time to grieve her husband's death.

Charlie Kirk and JD Vance during turning point campaign speaking

Charlie Kirk moderates a conversation with JD Vance during Turning Point Action's Chase the Vote campaign event at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images)

"I hope that she continues to kind of yes, keep Charlie’s mission alive, and yes, do everything you guys are doing at Turning Point USA, but I also hope that she continues to grieve a little bit and to carve out some time for her and her family," Vance said.

Kolvet says they are expecting up to 10,000 people to attend.

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Vice President JD Vance will appear with Turning Point USA president Erika Kirk at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)

Erika Kirk paid tribute to her husband on Tuesday at the White House, where he was honored posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

