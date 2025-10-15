JD Vance to join Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA college event in Mississippi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance will join Erika Kirk for a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi later this month, the organization announced Wednesday.

Vance appeared on "The Charlie Kirk Show" to confirm he will be appearing with Kirk, the organization’s president, at Ole Miss as part of the organization's campus tour on Oct. 29.

"Part of keeping Charlie’s memory alive is keeping the mission alive," Vance said. "And nobody can replace Charlie, but if we all just sort of take little pieces, we can do as much as we can to ensure that Charlie’s mission continues to survive long after he’s gone. And part of that is these college campus tours."

JD VANCE PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION: ‘YOU RAN A GOOD RACE, MY FRIEND’

Vance said that he will follow the same format set up by the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, in that he plans to mostly focus on speaking with audience participants and answering questions. Vance was close friends with the conservative activist, who was assassinated last month on the campus of Utah Valley University.

"I think that engagement is something that was such a big part of Charlie’s legacy," Vance said. "It’s not just that he went and talked to people or talked about issues he cared about. It’s that he actually interacted with people."

VANCE SAYS HE OWES 'SO MUCH' TO CHARLIE KIRK WHILE GUEST-HOSTING SHOW, PRAISES 'VISIONARY' CONSERVATIVE LEADER

The event will also be the only Turning Point USA event that Erika Kirk will attend on the campus tour. Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said that although they had planned for her to attend more, they decided against it to give her more time to grieve her husband's death.

"I hope that she continues to kind of yes, keep Charlie’s mission alive, and yes, do everything you guys are doing at Turning Point USA, but I also hope that she continues to grieve a little bit and to carve out some time for her and her family," Vance said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kolvet says they are expecting up to 10,000 people to attend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erika Kirk paid tribute to her husband on Tuesday at the White House, where he was honored posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.