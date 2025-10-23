Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Red state university student caught on video threatening lives of Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

The University of Arizona says it is investigating the incident

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
University of Arizona student threatens Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

University of Arizona student threatens Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

The University of Arizona says it is investigating a video of a pink-haired student threatening Charlie Kirk supporters. (Credit: TPUSA)

This story is part of Fox News Digital’s investigative series Campus Radicals. Get the full series here.

Another example of Charlie Kirk supporters being harassed surfaced at the University of Arizona this week, where a group of Turning Point USA students were threatened in an incident that was caught on camera.

"Hey Nazis, can you set up somewhere where I can avoid you more easily?" a pink-haired individual, presumably a student, told a group of Turning Point USA students who had set up a tent on the University of Arizona campus.

"Yeah, thank you, have a great day," one of the students responded in the video, posted online by Turning Point USA on Wednesday.

"Nah, f*** you Nazi, watch your neck," the pink-haired student responded, referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS SILENT ON PUNISHMENT OR PUBLIC CONDEMNATION OF TEACHER WHO MOCKED CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Charlie Kirk and University of Arizona student inset

A University of Arizona student was caught on camera threatening the lives of Charlie Kirk supporters. (Getty; TPUSA)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a University of Arizona spokesperson said the school is investigating.

"The University of Arizona does not tolerate harassing or threatening behavior," the statement said.

"After learning of the social media post and video, the Office of Public Safety and the Dean of Students contacted the Turning Point USA students and are actively investigating the incident."

CHARLIE KIRK’S LEGACY GUIDING ‘UNHAPPY’ GENERATION TOWARD FAITH, FAMILY AND FULFILLMENT ENDURES AFTER DEATH

Charlie kirk speaking at CPAC

Charlie Kirk speaks at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Since Kirk's murder, the internet has been littered with examples of liberal attacks that either mock or celebrate his death.

The outpouring of rhetoric has led to individuals across the country losing their jobs, particularly on college campuses.

Charlie Kirk billboard

A billboard honoring the life of Charlie Kirk after his assassination.  (Wayne Robinson)

In Chicago over the weekend, as ‘No Kings’ protests were in full swing, an elementary school teacher was caught on video mocking Kirk's death by pointing an imaginary gun at her neck and yelling, "Bang, bang."

"The most vile reactions to Charlie’s murder have almost all been public school teachers and professors," TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet posted on X. "Tells you a lot about what America’s children are facing and why TPUSA is more important than ever."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

