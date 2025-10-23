Red state university student caught on video threatening lives of Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another example of Charlie Kirk supporters being harassed surfaced at the University of Arizona this week, where a group of Turning Point USA students were threatened in an incident that was caught on camera.

"Hey Nazis, can you set up somewhere where I can avoid you more easily?" a pink-haired individual, presumably a student, told a group of Turning Point USA students who had set up a tent on the University of Arizona campus.

"Yeah, thank you, have a great day," one of the students responded in the video, posted online by Turning Point USA on Wednesday.

"Nah, f*** you Nazi, watch your neck," the pink-haired student responded, referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a University of Arizona spokesperson said the school is investigating.

"The University of Arizona does not tolerate harassing or threatening behavior," the statement said.

"After learning of the social media post and video, the Office of Public Safety and the Dean of Students contacted the Turning Point USA students and are actively investigating the incident."

Since Kirk's murder, the internet has been littered with examples of liberal attacks that either mock or celebrate his death.

The outpouring of rhetoric has led to individuals across the country losing their jobs, particularly on college campuses.

In Chicago over the weekend, as ‘No Kings’ protests were in full swing, an elementary school teacher was caught on video mocking Kirk's death by pointing an imaginary gun at her neck and yelling, "Bang, bang."