Fox News' Jesse Watters to interview Erika Kirk in her first sit-down since husband's assassination

Interview will mark first Erika Kirk's first sit-down since her husband's assassination

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Erika Kirk reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy as he is awarded posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'Happy Birthday my Charlie' Video

Erika Kirk reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy as he is awarded posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'Happy Birthday my Charlie'

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, accepts his posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Fox News host Jesse Watters sat down with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, in an interview that will air on "Jesse Watters Primetime," on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The interview with mark Kirk's first sit-down since the assassination of her husband. Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a Utah college campus on Sept. 10.

Kirk will discuss a range of topics, including Charlie's legacy, the power of faith in their lives, the timeline of what happened the day he was killed and the future of Turning Point USA.

JD VANCE TO JOIN ERIKA KIRK AT TURNING POINT USA COLLEGE EVENT IN MISSISSIPPI

Jesse Watters and Erika Kirk

Jesse Watters, host of "Jesse Watters Primetime," and Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and the new Turning Point USA CEO (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Watters will also go behind the scenes with Kirk at Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters, as well as the "This is the Turning Point" tour stop at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, Oct. 29, ahead of the Nov. 5 interview.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" will be live on the Ole Miss campus for the event, which will include Kirk introducing Vice President JD Vance, who is set to debate and take student questions.

The full event will be streamed live on Fox Nation, followed by the premiere of a multi-part limited edition documentary series on Friday, Nov. 7, featuring behind-the-scenes footage with Kirk.

SHOCK AND RESOLVE: STUDENTS REFLECT ON CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH, FUTURE OF CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT

Charlie Kirk speaks at rally

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA announced in the weeks following Kirk's death that Erika was "unanimously elected" to replace Charlie as CEO.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," the organization said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on Oct. 14, 2025, a date that would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. 

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by presenting it to his wife Erika Kirk during a ceremony at the White House on Oct. 14, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk offered thanks to the president, first lady Melania Trump, the vice president, and friends and family "watching from all around the world," along with Turning Point USA staff and chapters nationwide. "You are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement," she said at the White House ceremony. "Everything Charlie built lives through you."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

