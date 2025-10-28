Louisiana Gov Landry calls on LSU to erect Charlie Kirk statue on campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana's governor on Monday night called on the state's largest university to erect a statue memorializing Charlie Kirk.

"We're gonna put a challenge out to the LSU board of supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend freedom of speech on college campuses," said Gov. Jeff Landry in a video posted to social from the Louisiana State University campus.

Landry was at Louisiana State University Monday evening for a rally with the school's Turning Point USA chapter. He said more than 1,500 people attended the event, which also featured conservative best-selling author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey.

"Come on ladies and gentlemen, let's see if we can be the first campus to do it," Landry said.

"And the one thing I want to challenge you all — especially those in a university setting — be curious," Landry told the crowd at the Turning Point event. "Ask questions. Seek the truth. Not your truth. The truth."

Landry's call comes roughly a week after a student government body at Loyola University New Orleans denied a newly-formed TPUSA chapter the ability to become an official student organization on campus.

The October 15 denial means that the chapter will not have access to school resources, including reserving space for campus events.

At least one student at the student body meeting considering the chapter objected to TPUSA's values, according to left-wing blog Fight Back! News.

"Loyola University New Orleans, and our whole Jesuit Community, have prided themselves on the core values of Saint Ignatius, and the Society of Jesus at large. As it stands, Turning Point USA, its leaders, and many of the individuals whom they support are in direct opposition of these values," a freshman named Rosalina Framboise reportedly said.

An unnamed student reportedly claimed Kirk and Turning Point promote "hate towards Hispanics."

"At Loyola University New Orleans, the chartering of new student organizations, including Turning Point USA, follows a student-led, peer-to-peer process administered by the Student Government Association (SGA)," Loyola explained in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The SGA Senate made a recommendation to the SGA President on the proposed organization’s application for recognition, and the SGA President upheld the recommendation," the statement continued.

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.