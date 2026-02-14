Expand / Collapse search
AOC, other 2028 Democratic hopefuls called out for 'sliming' America during Munich conference

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt slams Democratic politicians for Munich appearances, predicts AOC will lead 2028 ticket

Madison Colombo
Democratic 2028 hopefuls slam Trump, push wealth tax at Munich conference Video

Democratic 2028 hopefuls slam Trump, push wealth tax at Munich conference

Democratic presidential hopefuls, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speak at the Munich Security Conference. Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt weighs in.

Potential 2028 Democratic hopefuls took their criticism of President Donald Trump overseas this week, with figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Fox News contributor and former assistant White House counsel Hugh Hewitt speculated that the high-profile appearances at the annual gathering of world leaders could be early auditions to lead the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential run.

Hewitt predicted Ocasio-Cortez would ultimately top the Democratic ticket.

"Everyone knows she’s going to be their nominee," Hewitt said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

NEWSOM STOP IN KEY PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY STATE SPARKS MORE 2028 SPECULATION

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends Munich Security Conference.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 13. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

He specifically criticized Ocasio-Cortez and Newsom’s proposals for higher taxes on the wealthy. When asked whether she would pursue a wealth tax if she ran for president, Ocasio-Cortez said it should be enacted "expeditiously."

Hewitt criticized the approach as "terrible economics" and said it would weaken national security.

"It's a fantasy land, Candy Land kind of game in their heads, unicorns and bubbles, and it does not work."

DEMOCRATIC HEAVYWEIGHTS HARRIS, NEWSOM TURN HEADS, FUEL 2028 SPECULATION

Other Democrats at the event included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly.

Gavin Newsom speaks at Munich Security Conference.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In Germany, Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of destabilizing relationships with U.S. allies and ushering in authoritarianism.

"I think many of us are here to say we are here, and we are ready for the next chapter, not to have the world turn to isolation, but to deepen our partnership," Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC ACCUSES ISRAEL OF GENOCIDE IN GERMANY WHERE HOLOCAUST WAS LAUNCHED, SPARKING OUTRAGE

Hewitt said Democrats’ criticism of Trump abroad comes at a tense moment for the United States. The president spoke openly about potential regime change in Iran on Friday after visiting troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gretchen Whitmer listens as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at Munich conference.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a town hall panel on U.S. foreign policy at the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 13.  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"We have hundreds of thousands of American men and women in the Navy and the Army in harm's way." He said that Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats were "sliming America." 

"It’s really disappointing, especially with American sailors, airmen and Marines, in harm's way," he later added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the congresswoman for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

