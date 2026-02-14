AOC, other 2028 Democratic hopefuls called out for 'sliming' America during Munich conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Potential 2028 Democratic hopefuls took their criticism of President Donald Trump overseas this week, with figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Fox News contributor and former assistant White House counsel Hugh Hewitt speculated that the high-profile appearances at the annual gathering of world leaders could be early auditions to lead the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential run.

Hewitt predicted Ocasio-Cortez would ultimately top the Democratic ticket.

"Everyone knows she’s going to be their nominee," Hewitt said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

He specifically criticized Ocasio-Cortez and Newsom’s proposals for higher taxes on the wealthy. When asked whether she would pursue a wealth tax if she ran for president, Ocasio-Cortez said it should be enacted "expeditiously."

Hewitt criticized the approach as "terrible economics" and said it would weaken national security.

"It's a fantasy land, Candy Land kind of game in their heads, unicorns and bubbles, and it does not work."

Other Democrats at the event included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly.

In Germany, Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of destabilizing relationships with U.S. allies and ushering in authoritarianism.

"I think many of us are here to say we are here, and we are ready for the next chapter, not to have the world turn to isolation, but to deepen our partnership," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Hewitt said Democrats’ criticism of Trump abroad comes at a tense moment for the United States. The president spoke openly about potential regime change in Iran on Friday after visiting troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"We have hundreds of thousands of American men and women in the Navy and the Army in harm's way." He said that Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats were "sliming America."

"It’s really disappointing, especially with American sailors, airmen and Marines, in harm's way," he later added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the congresswoman for comment, but did not immediately hear back.