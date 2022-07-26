Jason Rantz urges media to speak with real Americans, stop supporting liberal crime laws: ‘Get off Twitter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal media members are following their cohorts in the Democratic Party and walking back their support for progressive crime policies, or at least pretending they had nothing to do with them, according to Seattle radio host Jason Rantz.

The New York Times was promptly criticized last week after publishing a story about New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s attacker being released without bail after attempting to stab the politician, making the story more about the assertion that the GOP is aggressively going after New York laws for political gain, rather than the attack itself.

"Republicans wasted little time in claiming that the attack — and Mr. Jakubonis’s release — demonstrated the failure of the bail law enacted by Democrats in recent years. And they sought to use it to press an advantage in New York congressional races, as well," the piece read in part.

Rantz, speaking with Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, said that Republicans should take advantage of the situation, as the Times has claimed they did, in order to highlight the issue of "cashless bail."

REPS. DONALDS AND CAMMACK TEAR INTO PRESS OVER LIBERAL DOGMA: ‘NOBODY TRUSTS THE MEDIA’

"This idea that all of a sudden you can try to kill a politician and then get released within hours, that should offend everybody," Rantz said. "That should tell us that the policies in place are broken."

The Times was largely alone in its coverage of the attack, with many other news outlets writing the story straight. The story was largely ignored on weekend programming, but it was covered in many online publications. Rantz said the media is suddenly covering the story because they are looking at polling and the direction voters are heading in, and know that if they are "on the wrong side" of the issue, there will be backlash.

"I think very clearly there is a shift in thinking," Rantz noted.

TRUMP TO FOCUS ON 'CENTRAL ISSUE' OF LAW AND ORDER, PUBLIC SAFETY IN DC SPEECH

The conservative radio host pointed to recent political movements, such as the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, as an example of liberals realizing the pitfalls of their progressive policies.

"You’re also seeing the media basically taking the position of the Democrats starting to walk a lot of this stuff back—or at least pretending they had nothing to do with it," Rantz said. He pointed to the governor of his home state of Washington, Jay Inslee, who claimed last week that he was never in favor of the Defund the Police movement.

"I think it should be the role of the media, instead of just being a PR firm for the Democrats on Defund the Police, remind people the positions not only did they hold, but policies that they instituted which are responsible for the crime surge," he added.

PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS 'BEATING REPUBLICANS ON THE CRIME DEBATE,' MSNBC WRITER CLAIMS

Rantz said the media should also focus more on talking to "real people," who may have a greater concern about certain voting issues, like crime and safety, as opposed to journalists with well-secured buildings in major cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Get off Twitter," Rantz advised journalists. "Twitter is not real life. Twitter is a little echo chamber that insufferable journalists have created for themselves to follow, and all of a sudden we’re supposed to think, oh well that’s the real world because I saw this on Twitter. No, it’s not. Talk to actual human beings."