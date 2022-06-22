Progressive Democrats 'beating Republicans on the crime debate,' MSNBC writer claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One MSNBC writer put forward the bold claim that progressive Democrats were "beating Republicans on the crime debate" in their states.

Ja’Han Jones, writing for "The ReidOut" blog, praised Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as progressive leaders whose "aggressive attacks" on Republicans, were working.

Jones touted how Abrams had tied gun policies supported by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to a surge in gun violence in the state. He also applauded Newsom joining President Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, to call out an alleged "red state murder problem."

"Democrats should heed Abrams’ and Newsom’s strategies here, because when it comes to policies designed to curb crime, they have the high ground over conservatives," Jones wrote.

That "high ground" meant progressive policies on housing, education, health care and welfare, he argued, claiming they have "proven to be deterrents from crime," unlike conservative solutions.

He urged the rest of the Democratic Party to "frame the debate around the facts which favor them," or Republicans would use "spin" to cast themselves as "saviors" in handling crime.

While the MSNBC writer claimed Democrats were winning on the important issue, polls and various recall campaigns show a different picture.

A Fox News poll this month showed voters give Republicans a 13-point advantage over Democrats in handling crime.

Many California residents have complained about the rampant smash n’ grab robberies, break-ins and assaults that have plagued cities up and down the state. High gas prices, policies encouraging drug use and homelessness are also major reasons why many residents have fled the state in recent years.

Newsom faced a recall campaign last Fall due to backlash over the liberal leader’s priorities, but he survived the challenge. However, law enforcement officials in the state have not fared as well.

San Francisco’s progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin was ousted in a June recall election due to voters pinning the blame on his policies for increasing crime in the city.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is also currently facing a recall campaign due to what critics call his "radical" policies on crime.