Lee Zeldin attack: ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN Sunday shows ignore assault on GOP lawmaker, NY gubernatorial candidate

The liberal Sunday morning news shows turned a blind eye to the attack against Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. that occurred at a campaign event on Thursday.

Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York, was giving a speech when he was approached by a man wielding what's been described as a "self-defense keychain weapon," which was a brass knuckle-like object with two pointed edges. The attacker was quickly subdued, and Zeldin was unharmed.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old David Jakubonis, was charged with attempted assault in the second degree but was immediately released due to the state's loose bail laws. He was later arrested Saturday on a federal charge.

The attempted assault was condemned by Zeldin's opponent, incumbent Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and by President Biden. The incident has renewed the issue of crime, fueling the debate over recent Democrat-led criminal justice reform efforts critics say has only emboldened criminals.

However, the attack was ignored on four out of the five prominent news shows on Sunday.

While the Sunday shows historically recap the biggest political headlines of the past seven days, ABC's "This Week," CBS' "Face The Nation," NBC's "Meet the Press," and CNN's "State of the Union" completely avoided the violence that erupted on the campaign trail, according to Grabien transcripts.

Only "Fox News Sunday," which was anchored this week by Bret Baier, addressed the assault on Zeldin.

The other programs spent much of the time addressing the latest Jan. 6 hearing developments as well as other headlines like President Biden's COVID diagnosis.

This isn't the first time the liberal Sunday shows brushed violence towards conservatives under the rug.

Last month, the same four programs avoided the assassination attempt of Brett Kavanaugh after a man with multiple weapons was arrested outside the justice's home.

The suspect was allegedly motivated in part by the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that signaled the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In September 2021, the ABC, NBC and CNN programs ignored the explosive New York Times report about the drone strike that the Biden administration touted had killed the terrorists responsible for the Kabul attack that killed 13 U.S. service members during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan had actually killed ten Afghan civilians, including seven children.

While ABC offered a substantial course correction the following week, the NBC and CNN programs spent no more than ten seconds on the military blunder.

Meanwhile, the rest of the media has showed signs of downplaying the Zeldin attack.

CBS News was hammered for framing its report by suggesting it was hearsay on behalf of Zeldin despite the viral videos showing the incident, running the headline, "New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin says he survived attempted stabbing during campaign event."

The New York Times was similarly criticized for a tweet saying the attacker was accused of "confronting" the congressman.