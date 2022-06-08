WaPo, NYT, CNN emphasize Democrats lack 'effective message on crime' following San Francisco recall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post highlighted in their reporting that Democrats were lacking an "effective message on crime" following the recall of Chesa Boudin, a progressive district attorney, in San Francisco.

CNN reported Wednesday in a piece titled "California voters send a stark message to Democrats on crime and homelessness" that California voters want their leaders to focus on how to beat rising crime.

"For months now, the crosswinds facing Democrats nationally as they struggle to find an effective message on crime and inflation have been apparent in races across California, where Democrats currently hold all the statewide offices and dominate the congressional delegation," CNN wrote.

LOS ANGELES MAYORAL CO-FRONT-RUNNER KAREN BASS SAYS IF ELECTED SHE’LL BE ‘SMART ON CRIME’

The outlet noted low turnout in California and other states, which signals that Democrats are having a hard time energizing their base.

In addition to Boudin's recall, Rick Caurso, a billionaire Republican-turned Democrat, is set to face Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., in the Los Angeles mayoral race in November. Caruso's campaign focused on law and order.

The New York Times published a piece headlined "California Sends Democrats and the Nation a Message on Crime" after multiple West Coast elections determined that crime, law and order and the homelessness crisis were on the ballot.

CRIME IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS CALIFORNIANS HEAD TO THE POLLS IN KEY RACES GRABBING NATIONAL ATTENTION

The New York Times reported that Boudin said in 2019 when he was chosen to be district attorney that the "tough on crime policies and rhetoric of the 1990s and early 2000s are on their way out."

"Instead, he is," the outlet wrote.

The outlet reported that the Tuesday elections show "the extent to which the political winds have shifted" since the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The reporter, Shane Goldmacher, noted that calls to "defund the police" have become "politically toxic."

TWITTER REACTS TO PROGRESSIVE DA CHESA BOUDIN BEING OUSTED IN SAN FRAN RECALL: SIGN OF ‘RED WAVE COMING’

The outlet also notes the tension brewing between the progressive left and police officers in San Francisco.

"S.F. DA recalled, L.A.'s Caruso advances as Democrats tested on crime," a headline from the Washington Post read.

The outlet wrote that issues of crime and homelessness took center stage and that it signaled "an uphill battle" for Democrats in the midterm elections.

"Leaders like Boudin have been on the defensive, as Republicans highlight some activists’ push to ‘defund the police’ and as Democrats including Biden try to recalibrate their party’s image," The Washington Post wrote.

George Gascón, another progressive prosecutor in Los Angeles, also might face a recall election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sixty-one percent of voters decided to recall Boudin on Tuesday, compared to 39% that wanted him to stay on.