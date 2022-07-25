Trump to focus on 'central issue' of law and order, public safety in DC speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump on Tuesday is expected to focus on law and order in his first speech in Washington, D.C., since leaving office in January 2021, with a source familiar telling Fox News he sees the issue of public safety as a "central issue" in November’s midterm elections and one of "great contrast" between his policies and Democrats.

Trump is set to deliver the keynote address at a two-day summit hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization and think tank formed last year by officials who served in the Trump administration.

"President Trump sees a nation in decline that is driven, in part, by rising crime and communities becoming less safe under Democrat policies," Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said, previewing the former president’s speech. "His remarks will highlight the policy failures of Democrats, while laying out an America First vision for public safety that will surely be a defining issue during the midterms and beyond."

A Trump advisor told Fox News that the former president will focus on law and order and public safety in his speech, saying that Trump sees that as a "central issue" in the midterms.

"The president sees this as an area of great contrast between his policies and successes and the disastrous results of not just Biden’s presidency, but just the general Democrat control of federal, state, and local levels," the advisor told Fox News.

Violent crimes have been on the rise in major cities across the nation, reaching unprecedented numbers in the last two years, with murders increasing by nearly 30% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to FBI data. By 2021, homicides continued to rise in major American cities across the country, with the Council on Criminal Justice releasing data in January showing a 5% increase in homicides compared to 2020.

Violent crimes have increased anywhere from nearly 5% to up to 40% compared to the same time frame in 2021 in Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Violent crimes are typically defined as reports of rape, sexual assault, robbery, assault and murder.

New York City has so far seen the largest increase in violent crimes out of the cities reviewed by Fox News, with a 40.6% increase compared to 2021.

The advisor told Fox News that Trump will draw on "specific and familiar stories of recent" and will "highlight and talk through how his policy solutions will lead to a better and safer outcome" in the United States.

"Public safety is the defining issue," the advisor explained. "He will speak in great substance to specific ideas, as a major point of his America First agenda."



The advisor told Fox News that Trump will likely touch on other areas of his broader agenda, but stressed that the "central focus" of Tuesday’s speech is public safety and law and order.

Trump’s Tuesday speech will be the first time the former president is in Washington D.C. since leaving office on Jan. 20, 2021.

While he has not made a formal announcement, Trump has hinted that he will run for re-election in 2024.

Trump told Fox News in November that he planned to wait until after the midterm elections to make a formal announcement.

Trump, over the weekend, dominated the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida.

TPUSA polled conference attendees—youth activists from around the country—who they would vote for in 2024 if Trump decided to launch another White House run. The straw poll was sponsored by Turning Point Action, the affiliated 501(c)(4) of TPUSA.

78.7% attendees said they would vote for Trump.

19% said they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 1% said they’d vote for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, 0.5% said they’d vote for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 0.3% said they would vote for Sen. Ted Cruz, 0.3% said they’d vote for former Amb. Nikki Haley; and 0.3% said they’d vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, the America First Policy Institute event is invitation-only and not open to the public. However, the speeches, including Trump’s, will be live-streamed.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Emma Colton contributed to this report.