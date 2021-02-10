James Patterson, war hero Matt Eversmann share firsthand accounts from military heroes in new series

Bestselling author James Patterson and "Black Hawk Down" war hero and Ret. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Matt Eversmann are teaming up in the new Fox Nation series "Walk in my Combat Boots."

The pair initially released a book of collected stories from military heroes across the nation to give an inside look on life in uniform. The on-air adaptation features brave men and women who tell their emotional stories of battle, loss, homecoming and sacrifice.

One of those featured in the series is Jena Stewart, who dropped out of high school after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to enlist in the military as a sentinel radar specialist.

"Could’ve done anything that she wanted to do and decided that enlisting was going to be her calling," Eversmann said.

"That was really the start for me, knowing that I was meant to do something more than just being a snotty high school kid," Stewart told Fox Nation.

At the time of the terror attacks, Stewart was a student at Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla. and recalled watching President George W. Bush leave neighboring Booker Elementary to direct the national response to the tragedy.

Upon entering the military, Stewart soon recognized her purpose was to serve and found she "thrived" in the combative environment. She even took the job a step further by voluntarily shaving her head.

"I was eager to learn. I didn’t get scared if they were yelling in my face," she said. "I was ready to do whatever they wanted to do."

"Walk in my Combat Boots" features a variety of other stories like Stewart's and is available for streaming beginning Feb. 10.

