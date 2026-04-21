James Comer raises felony questions over Ilhan Omar's finances after disclosure discrepancy

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House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is raising questions about possible felony conduct with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances after a glaring discrepancy between an initial disclosure listing up to $30 million in net worth and a revised filing showing less than $100,000.

"Who makes a multimillion-dollar mistake on their financial disclosure form?" Comer asked Monday on "Hannity."

"Either her accountant went to one of those 'Quality Learing Centers' in Minnesota, or she lied about it," he continued, mocking an allegedly fraudulent Minneapolis daycare whose sign was notoriously misspelled.

"If she lied about it, that’s a felony."

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The remarks come after an amended disclosure showed Omar and her husband’s assets were between $18,004 and $95,000, a sharp drop from an earlier disclosure that estimated their holdings between $6 million and $30 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sharp dropoff drew scrutiny from Republicans and a congressional watchdog.

Omar's office said the congresswoman is not a millionaire and blamed a major accounting error for the discrepancy.

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"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Journal, adding that the filing was corrected "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

Her attorney also pushed back on allegations of misconduct, saying it is common for lawmakers to rely on accountants when preparing financial disclosures.

"While the error is, of course, unfortunate, there is nothing untoward, and nothing illegal has occurred," the attorney said in part.

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Fox News Digital previously reached out to Omar's office for additional comment regarding the matter but did not receive a response.

Republicans have seized on the incident, criticizing Omar and speculating that fraud could be at play.

"If she made a mistake, [she never explained] how the mistake happened. It's not possible," Comer said.

"You review that financial disclosure form. Before you hit enter, you enter all the assets in, and then it pops up and you review it, and you hit it again, so it's highly unlikely that she made the mistake.

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"This isn't going to go away from her, so we're going to continue to try to push for answers and see if her name pops up in any of these frauds that Vice President Vance and the House Oversight Committee are detecting in Minnesota," he added.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., criticized Omar as a "complete fraud" over the weekend, amplifying the Republican voices critiquing the development.

"Quite frankly, if she is discovered to be involved in any of this fraud personally, that she benefited from it, even by her actions of promoting it and trying to resist investigations, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent," he said.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.