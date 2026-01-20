Trump rips 'crooked' Ilhan Omar as House ramps up investigation into exploding net worth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the far-left "Squad" in the House, over her multi-million dollar net worth during a news conference from the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Trump called the Somali-born lawmaker from Minnesota "crooked" on Tuesday amid a probe by Congressional Republicans on the House Oversight Committee looking into how Omar's wealth exploded after becoming a lawmaker. In just one year, Omar's net worth reportedly jumped $30 million, according to financial disclosures first reported last week.

"I was told that Ilhan Omar is worth $30 million," Trump then quipped. "She never had a job. She's a crooked congressman. So here you – it's another one.

ILHAN OMAR ACCUSES NOEM OF 'LIES AND PROPAGANDA' ON MINNESOTA ARRESTS

"Nobody talks about the fact that $19 billion, at a minimum, is missing in Minnesota, given to a large degree, but, by Somalians – they've taken it. Somalians. Can you imagine? And they don't do it, a lot of very low IQ people, they don't do it. Other people work it out, and they get them money and they go out and buy Mercedes-Benz's.

"They have no money. They never had money. They never had a life. They never had a government. They never had a country because there's basically no country. Somalia is not even a country. They don't have anything that resembles a country. And if it is a country, it's considered just about the worst in the world. They come here, and they become rich and they don't have a job," Trump complained from the podium in the White House briefing room before turning his focus to Omar.

Omar denied being a millionaire earlier this year, posting on X that she "barely" has thousands, let alone "millions," and has argued she is being targeted amid House Republicans' investigation.

The concern, according to Republican Oversight Chairman James Comer, is tied to both Omar and her politically-connected husband Tim Mynett.

Omar disclosed 2024 evaluations of Rose Lake Capital LLC, a business firm co-founded by her husband, at somewhere between $5 million and $25 million in 2024. Just one year before, in 2023 , she reported that the same company’s value was between $1 and $1,000.

TRUMP SAYS MEDIA FOCUSES TOO MUCH ON MINNESOTA ICE COVERAGE, NOT ENOUGH ON CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS

Meanwhile, a winery registered in Santa Rosa, California, that first appeared on Omar’s disclosure reports in 2020, reported a value between $1 million and $5 million in 2024. The company, ESTCRU LLC , was evaluated at just $15,000 to $50,000 the year prior.

Trump on Tuesday took to the White House briefing room to tout his achievements roughly one year after he was sworn in for his second term, including the arrest of thousands of criminals in Minnesota amid his administration's federal immigration enforcement efforts going on in the state. Trump also slammed Minnesota and its leaders for the rampant fraud the Trump administration has been investigating involving the state's large Somalian population.

"Ilhan Omar, she comes from Somalia, a backward country," Trump added from the podium Tuesday. "But, she'll come here and then she wants to tell us how to run our country. ‘The Constitution says that I have a title to this.’ I can't stand her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to House Republicans, officials from within the Trump administration have also reportedly indicated that they are aware of allegations against Omar and would be looking into them.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.