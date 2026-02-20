Omar calls GOP probe into husband’s $30M business surge a ‘political stunt’ as records deadline passes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The office of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Friday called a GOP-led investigation into her family's finances a "stunt," one day after a House deadline for her husband to turn over records tied to his companies’ rapid growth.

The House Oversight Committee had set Feb. 19 as a deadline for Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, to provide information about the sudden success of two of his companies to the House Oversight Committee.

"This is all a political stunt. These sham accusations were referred to the Ethics Committee, and our office has not received any follow-up because this is a baseless, headline-generating speculation and a politically targeted attack on the Congresswoman," a spokesperson for Omar told Fox News Digital.

Omar’s office declined to say whether it had submitted the business records as requested by lawmakers.

CONGRESS OPENS ‘INDUSTRIAL-SCALE FRAUD’ PROBE IN MINNESOTA, WARNS WALZ DEMANDS ARE ‘JUST THE BEGINNING’

eStCru LLC, a winery, and Rose Lake Capital LLC, a consulting firm, both owned partially by Mynett, increased sharply in reported value between 2023 and 2024, drawing questions from lawmakers about the source of the pair’s wealth.

In just one year, the two companies added roughly $30 million in combined value.

The Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., asked Mynett to produce communications regarding the companies’ latest audits and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), correspondence with any other federal agencies, and travel records to or from the United Arab Emirates, Somalia or Kenya.

Omar’s office called the probe a GOP-led distraction from other hot-topic issues.

"If Republicans were interested in real oversight, they would be looking at Trump and his family enriching their net worth by billions of dollars, as well as their connections to their pedophile friend, Jeffrey Epstein," Omar’s spokesperson said.

MINNESOTA GOV WALZ, AG ELLISON TO TESTIFY IN HOUSE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED $9B WELFARE FRAUD

When asked if Omar and Mynett had turned in the requested documentation, a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital that the committee has referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee, the body tasked with investigating financial disclosure statements and member misconduct.

"Americans have concerns about Rep. Omar’s skyrocketing wealth while in public office. The House Oversight Committee initiated a probe into these concerns and has asked the House Ethics Committee to do its job and review this matter," a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital.

In its letter to Mynett sent earlier this year, the Oversight Committee said it needed the business details to ensure Omar wasn’t being unduly influenced by her husband's success.

MASSIVE MINNESOTA FRAUD CASE PUTS AG KEITH ELLISON UNDER MICROSCOPE AS CLIMATE TIES RESURFACE

"Financial disclosure forms, filed by your wife, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, show eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, which you hold ownership stakes in, went from being worth as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024," the committee wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife," the Oversight Committee added.

The House Ethics Committee declined to comment on whether it would open a probe into Omar or her husband.