Top House Republican rips Omar as ‘complete fraud’ amid financial disclosure controversy

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Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., sharply criticized "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar as a "complete fraud" on Saturday, while discussing her criticism of fraud investigations and scrutiny over a major discrepancy in her financial disclosures.

"Not only should her accountant be fired, but that girl should be fired and she does not deserve to be in Congress," Emmer told "The Big Weekend Show."

"Quite frankly, if she is discovered to be involved in any of this fraud personally, that she benefited from it, even by her actions of promoting it and trying to resist investigations, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent," he added.

Emmer’s remarks specifically zeroed in on the controversy surrounding Omar’s financial disclosures, which recently drew scrutiny after a filing appeared to dramatically overstate her net worth.

TOM EMMER CALLS FOR TIM WALZ, KEITH ELLISON TO 'SERVE JAIL TIME' IF FRAUD COVERUP ALLEGATIONS ARE TRUE

Omar's office has denied that she is a millionaire and blamed the discrepancy on a major accounting error after a congressional financial disclosure listed her assets as high as $30 million, prompting questions from Republicans and a congressional watchdog.

An amended filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal shows Omar and her husband’s assets were between $18,004 and $95,000, a sharp drop from an earlier disclosure that estimated their holdings between $6 million and $30 million.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Journal, adding that the filing was corrected "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

ILHAN OMAR'S OFFICE SAYS SHE'S 'NOT A MILLIONAIRE' AFTER $30M FILING REVISED TO UNDER $100K: REPORT

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Omar’s office for additional comment on the matter but did not hear back.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., similarly criticized Omar during an appearance Sunday, telling "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he has been pushing the House Ethics Committee to investigate the matter.

"We're not supposed to do that [investigate it] on the Oversight Committee, but because she's a person of interest in the Somali fraud, I've been trying to get that," Comer said.

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"Now that this financial disclosure form has been changed, I think the Ethics Committee has a lot of questions for her, and we're going to continue to push them to make sure that she has to answer them."

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.