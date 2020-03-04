James Carville: Bernie Sanders may soon face 'backlash' if he won't leave 2020 race

Establishment Democrats will pressure Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to leave the 2020 presidential race, Democratic strategist James Carville predicted Tuesday.

In election coverage on MSNBC, Carville reacted to incoming Super Tuesday primary results which showed former Vice President Joe Biden's surge to victory and Sanders clinching delegate-rich California. Biden had also narrowly bested Sanders in Texas, the second biggest contest of the day.

"I think we’re going to see some -- obviously Bloomberg and Warren are not long for this world," Carville said. "And, I think what we might be starting to see...Democrats starting to ask Sanders: ‘Look, let’s just don’t drag this thing out any more than we have to.’"

"I mean, people want to get on to the general election. They want to get on to defeating Donald Trump," the former Bill Clinton adviser added. "And I think Sanders is showing hardly any showing with the African Americans, who are our most loyal constituency, and our most exciting new constituency -- and that is these educated white women."

Carville said Democrats realize that they have to focus on the ultimate goal - beating Trump in November and starting to get behind the one candidate they think can achieve that goal. And it's not Sanders.

"He showed nothing," Carville said of Sanders. "And, if we're going to beat Donald Trump, we can't be lollygagging around here for a lot longer because it seems like the party is starting to make a decision."

"I think we're going to see some real shifting political dynamics out there," Carville concluded.

There was a notable shift in the 2020 race on Monday when both "moderate" candidates and rivals Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced they would end their campaigns and endorse Biden in an effort to prevent Sanders from running away with the nomination.

In a Wednesday morning tweet following the races, President Trump blasted the Democratic Party.

"The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!" he wrote. "Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devasting to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!"

Voter turnout for Tuesday's contests was record-breaking -- larger than in former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign -- as some voters waited for hours to cast their votes. Election turnout in Virginia nearly doubled from 2016 and Saturday's South Carolina Democratic primary voters broke their turnout record. The same could be said for Utah.