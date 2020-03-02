Klobuchar ends Democratic presidential bid, set to endorse Biden

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, Fox News has confirmed.

“The Klobuchar campaign confirms the Senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President,” said Carlie Waibel, the Klobuchar campaign press secretary.

Klobuchar's withdrawal comes a day before the Super Tuesday contests and follows former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit from the race.

The Associated Press first reported the news.

Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn't turn that into success elsewhere, as she struggled to build out a campaign that could compete across the country and had poor showings in the next contests.

She was hoping to own the moderate lane of a Democratic field that grew to some two dozen candidates. But that got much tougher when Biden joined the race in April, starting as a front-runner and remaining there. Klobuchar also was quickly overshadowed by Pete Buttigieg, a fellow Midwesterner who shot from being the largely unknown mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to a top contender on a mix of intelligence, strong oratory and youthful optimism.

Buttigieg dropped out on Sunday, saying he no longer had a viable path to the nomination

