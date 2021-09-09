Liberals cheer on Biden's anger toward the unvaccinated during COVID address

Conservatives and liberals alike had strong reactions to President Biden’s Thursday comments against unvaccinated Americans.

Biden announced his six-pronged approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic which included a list of new mandates. One of his mandates orders all employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly testing.

In a speech outlining the mandates, Biden appeared to call out unvaccinated Americans by adding "our patience is wearing thin."

"My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have made vaccinations free, safe, & convenient. The vaccine is FDA approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and the refusal has cost all of us," Biden said.

REPUBLICANS EXPLODE WITH FURY OVER BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE: ‘ABSOLUTELY UNCONSTITUTIONAL’

He added "To the vaccinated, I understand your anger towards the unvaccinated."

Conservatives immediately fired back against Biden’s pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld commented, "The great unifier is saying that all those who are vaxxed are mad at those that aren't. So, this is not true....Basically, he said the unvaxxed are the new terrorists...He showed more anger towards that 80 million...than the orderly and kind Taliban."

Podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted "HOW ARE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE A THREAT TO VACCINATED PEOPLE IF THE VACCINE PROTECTS THE VACCINATED AND IF THE VACCINATED CAN SPREAD THE VIRUS."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also wrote "Newest threat from Joe Biden: ‘We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.’ I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone."

Meanwhile, liberals appeared to cheer on Biden’s statements about having "anger towards the unvaccinated."

NBC reporter Sahil Kapur tweeted, "In sum, Biden is done saying pretty please on vaccines. He's calling out unvaccinated people and blaming those who stoke vaccine rejection for America's current predicament, using power to require federal workers and contractors + other employers to vaccinate and/or test."

"Enjoying the angry dad vibes from this Biden speech. He is turning the damn car around," MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller said.

MSNBC senior correspondent Chris Jansing also tweeted, "Biden channels the thoughts of millions of vaccinated Americans when he says to the unvaccinated, ‘Our patience is wearing thin’"

Critics called out Biden's proposals as being unconstitutional as well as a "power grab."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many Republican officials announced their opposition to Biden’s mandate and pledged to fight them in court. Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem vowed to push a lawsuit against the mandate while Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has promised to introduce legislation to push back "egregious assault on Americans' freedom and liberty."