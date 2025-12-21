Ex-MLB star takes issue with Disney Cruise Line over man dressed as a woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB All-Star Ender Inciarte expressed his frustration with one part of Disney Cruise Line on Sunday in a social media post.

Inciarte wrote that he was upset men were dressing as women on the cruises that are geared toward children more than adults.

"Hey @DisneyCruise.. love your cruises! Except for the part that there are man dressed as woman," he wrote on X. "Thought you already got over it."

The three-time Gold Glove outfielder didn’t specify what occurred on the cruise he was on. But he did push back on those who were accusing him of spreading hate on social media.

"It wasn't hatred or a personal attack. It was an opinion based on my convictions. I believe in respecting everyone, but also in calling things by their name without mockery or contempt. Living in peace doesn't mean silencing one's conscience," he wrote in response to one critic.

"Then where is my hate?" he told another X user. "All i am saying is having my kid enter a place where a 6ft tall guy is dressed as a woman and acting like one would traumatize my kid on a family cruise. I don’t think it’s hate i just don’t want to normalize that behavior."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for a comment.

He received some support from Payton McNabb, a former volleyball player who has been a part of the Save Women’s Sports movement to prohibit trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports.

Inciarte played nine years in the majors from 2014 to 2022.

He played six years for the Atlanta Braves, two for the Arizona Diamondbacks and one for the New York Mets. The Venezuelan native was an All-Star in 2017 when he batted .304 with 201 hits, 27 doubles and 11 homers.