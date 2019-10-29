Tammy Bruce: Media upset al-Baghdadi death may overshadow impeachment

"All they could think about was 'How is this going to affect impeachment?' said Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce of the mainstream media's reaction to the news that President Donald Trump had ordered a successful U.S. military operation that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On her Fox Nation show, "Get Tammy Bruce," Bruce pointed to several headlines that came out almost immediately after the deadly raid on al-Baghdadi's compound was announced.

KILLING OF AL-BAGHDADI 'VINDICATION' OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SYRIA STRATEGY: STEVE HILTON

NBC News wrote, "The killing of al-Baghdadi is a win Trump needed, but the credit could be fleeting." A CNN headline read, "Triumph over top terrorist interrupts impeachment crisis engulfing Trump" and Bloomberg told its readers, "Raid gives Trump timely win but unlikely to slow impeachment."

"When you're a detective, they say the most interesting and most important thing is the excited utterance," said Bruce. "The first thing people say to you is the thing you most often can trust. Those headlines were excited utterances."

Bruce continued by imitating what she imagined to be the various newsroom reactions to the al-Baghdadi raid: "We've got this great plan and now he's ruined it -- for us."

In fact, Bruce argued, the media refuse to give Trump credit for seeing through a major foreign policy objective.

"From the campaign on for this president -- and his people around him have confirmed this as well -- dealing with ISIS has been a number one priority. Another promise kept," she said.

"By the way," Bruce continued. "The day after we obliterated al-Baghdadi, we got their spokesman. So they literally eliminated the top of the caliphate. So President Trump dealt with ISIS, which grew under Obama's presidency, of course."

BRUCE: HARVEY WEINSTEIN IS REASON HILLARY CLINTON SHOULD NEVER AGAIN RUN FOR PRESIDENT

However, "there was one headline that you could trust and this was from The New York Post," said Bruce.

The New York Post headline read, "Rot in Hell, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi."

"Plain, simple, straight across," concluded Bruce. "There is no debate here about what kind of a maniac this guy was."

