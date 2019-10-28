ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered potential al-Baghdadi successor, also killed in Syria, official says

ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered a potential Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi successor, was also killed in Syria, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Al-Muhajir was considered a “number two” to al-Baghdadi, and a potential successor, according to the official.

The senior State Department official said Al-Muhajir was killed in Aleppo province in a separate attack by U.S. forces.

“He was killed very close to the North East, very close to the Euphrates River… he was killed by U.S. Forces,” the official told Fox News.

