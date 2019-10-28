Expand / Collapse search
ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered potential al-Baghdadi successor, also killed in Syria, official says

By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
Defense Secretary Mark Esper leads Pentagon briefing on raid that killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

U.S. forces assaulted al-Baghdadi's compound in Barisha, Syria and found the ISIS leader hiding in a tunnel where he detonated a suicide vest.

ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered a potential Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi successor, was also killed in Syria, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Al-Muhajir was considered a “number two” to al-Baghdadi, and a potential successor, according to the official.

This file image made from a video posted on a militant website in April 2019 purportedly shows former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

This file image made from a video posted on a militant website in April 2019 purportedly shows former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (AP/Al-Furgan media)

The senior State Department official said Al-Muhajir was killed in Aleppo province in a separate attack by U.S. forces.

“He was killed very close to the North East, very close to the Euphrates River… he was killed by U.S. Forces,” the official told Fox News.

