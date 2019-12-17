Ex-CIA officer: Democratic Party has been 'thrown into shambles for no reason' with impeachment push

The impeachment push is set to backfire on recently-elected "moderate" Democrats, former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright said Tuesday.

As the House Rules Committee meets to set the length and guidelines of the impeachment debate before a vote tomorrow night on the House floor, nearly two dozen swing state Democrats have come out in favor of impeachment.

Wright told "Fox & Friends" hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade that he had recently spoken with a chief of staff of one of the Democratic congressmen facing re-election who was "very, very nervous about what they are facing" and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had reached out to each of them saying "it's time."

"So, I think you've got a lot of very nervous Democrats on the hill this morning," he said, adding that while polls show Democrats and Republicans are split on impeachment, Independents are leaning increasingly towards being against it.

"So, there's a problem here, that the Democratic Party has foisted on themselves and this idea that Trump is worse than Nixon...That's not turning out to be true, is it?"

Wright said that while "reasonable people" can agree or disagree on whether the evidence at hand is bad for the president, "it's not supposed to be like this."

"If you were going to have this kind of impeachment process, it's a really political process and the information has to be overwhelming and it's just not there," he added.

"And, recall, on day one we had the DNC chair say that the future of the Democratic Party is [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez [congresswoman from New York], a socialist...So, what we have seen over the past three years is this regrettable, horrific -- if you will, for a Democrat, anyway -- movement of the party going so far left that now we're doubling down on the hysteria."

Dean Wright predicted that movement would be shown in the polls next November and that a "lot of people" would no longer be in Congress "ostensibly because their conscience called for it."

"But, what really has been proven at the end of the day if Trump gets re-elected?" he asked. "Nothing. The whole party has been thrown to shambles for no reason."