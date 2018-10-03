Bryan Dean Wright

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Before the Kavanaugh fiasco, polls showed Republicans as less likely to vote in November than Democrats. That is no longer the case.
America doesn’t have a broken electoral system in need of fixing. Rather, Hillary Clinton was simply a broken candidate.
Obama’s endorsement of "Medicare for All" was a moment of great celebration for an organization that for years has plotted to hijack the Democratic Party and use it as a parasitic host to remake the nation.
When I worked as a CIA officer, playing politics wasn’t part of the job. After watching Democratic senators play to the cameras at the Gina Haspel confirmation hearing, I was disappointed to see politics was their major focus.
President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, faces an uphill battle this week as Democratic senators push back against her confirmation to become America’s top spy.
It’s no secret that President Trump is struggling in the polls. While his approval numbers vary – from 42 percent to 47 percent – the simple truth is that a majority of Americans do not support him.
America’s working-level spies and law enforcement officers can see right through Comey’s charade of “leadership” and “loyalty” because they know the immeasurable damage he has caused.
After Monday’s punt by the Supreme Court – declining for now to involve itself in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) fight – the debate over America’s immigration system will likely continue for many months to come.
It’s disappointing that Democrats in D.C. might minimize or dismiss the FBI’s questionable behavior.