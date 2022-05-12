Hunter Biden tax probe: Grassley renews calls for recusal of DOJ official over potential conflict of interest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called for the recusal of Justice Department official Nicholas McQuaid in the investigation of Hunter Biden's taxes. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Grassley said McQuaid, who oversees investigations as head of the DOJ's criminal division, has connections to Hunter Biden's defense attorney which could be a conflict of interest.

REP. COMER SAYS HUNTER BIDEN IS A ‘NATIONAL SECURITY RISK,’ ASKS WHAT BIDEN KNEW ABOUT SON'S DEALINGS

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: Going way back to the beginning of this administration and the appointment of a guy McQuaid to be head of the criminal division of the Department of Justice, and knowing of the relationships with McQuaid with the defense attorney for Hunter Biden, it raises the question of a violation of ethics that anybody that's involved with somebody that's potentially coming under your jurisdiction. …

McQuaid, head of the criminal division of the Justice Department, oversees these investigations and possible prosecution, so if he has a former business relationship with the defense attorney for Hunter Biden, it seems to me that that raises the question of possible conflict of interest. And even under the rules of the Justice Department, even if there's just an appearance of a conflict of interest – there shouldn't be an appearance of conflict of interest. So McQuaid should recuse himself from overseeing this case that's going on in Delaware.

