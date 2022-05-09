Rep. Comer says Hunter Biden is a 'national security risk,' asks what Biden knew about son's dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., warned that Hunter Biden is a "national security risk" Monday on "Fox & Friends First." Comer asked why two Russian oligarchs with close business ties with Hunter Biden were "mysteriously" left off the recent White House sanctions list.

REP. JAMES COMER: We have that computer now in the House Oversight Committee, and we're combing through that, and I can say I share his concerns. I've been saying for months that Hunter Biden is a national security risk. The question now is what did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? Because Hunter Biden's whole business model revolved around doing favors for his clients. In fact, if you look at two of the Russian oligarchs who paid Hunter Biden money, they had just been mysteriously left off this White House's sanctions list of Russian billionaire oligarchs. We've asked for information from the White House as to why this omission from the two people that we know transacted money to Hunter Biden's account, so this is a national security risk. We, as Republicans and as business owners and taxpayers, we've been asking for months, why did Joe Biden make some of the decisions that he makes? Maybe the reason is because Hunter Biden is compromised and therefore Joe Biden is compromised with some of these Russian oligarchs and some of these shady communist China companies.

